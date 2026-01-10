2026 Boosters Fee

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About this event
The 2026 Wellington High School Eagles Baseball Booster fee is $175 and helps support our athletes throughout the season. Included with the booster fee:
✔ Practice Shirts
✔ Belt & Socks
✔ Baseball Cap
✔ Jacket
✔ Post Game Meals
Please confirm your final amount, with Anne Lance (970.222.3517), prior to making this payment
If you are unable to fulfill your concession stand date and cannot find someone to cover your assigned shift, families have the option to pay a $50 buyout fee. This fee helps ensure that the concession stand remains staffed and continues to support the team.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!