WHS Baseball Boosters

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WHS Baseball Boosters

About this event

2026 Boosters Fee

Pay in full
$175

The 2026 Wellington High School Eagles Baseball Booster fee is $175 and helps support our athletes throughout the season. Included with the booster fee:
✔ Practice Shirts
✔ Belt & Socks
✔ Baseball Cap
✔ Jacket
✔ Post Game Meals

Payment Minus Fundraisers / Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Please confirm your final amount, with Anne Lance (970.222.3517), prior to making this payment

Concession Stand Buyout Fee
$50

If you are unable to fulfill your concession stand date and cannot find someone to cover your assigned shift, families have the option to pay a $50 buyout fee. This fee helps ensure that the concession stand remains staffed and continues to support the team.

Add a donation for WHS Baseball Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!