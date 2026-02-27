2026 Boots & Blessings Silent Auction

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Become a Backyard Boss with a complete pitmaster setup built for bold flavor and serious performance. This package features a Pit Boss vertical cabinet smoker, perfect for slow‑smoked brisket, ribs, and all your backyard favorites. Enhance your cook with premium sauces, rubs, seasonings, and wood pellets to bring out rich, smoky perfection. Everything you need to fire up flavor, elevate your setup, and smoke like a true pro.
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Four field level tickets to the 2026 Houston Astros season
Houston Astros Gold Reserve Series Wine
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Enjoy this one of a kind handmade quilt
55" x 44"
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Are you in need of a little pampering? Our spa package will leave you relaxed and refreshed just in time for summer. Enjoy a cozy night in with a red light mask, fluffy bathrobe, and slippers, perfectly paired with chocolate and wine. Use the ***gift card to complete your ultimate relaxation experience!
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Houston Texans vs New York Giants
Six club level tickets (section 302) with parking pass included
Houston Texans Limited Edition Wine
*Date pending schedule release
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Old Weller Antique 107 is a highly sought-after, non-age-statement (NAS) wheated bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace, bottled at 107 proof (53.5% ABV). Known for its bold, full-bodied flavor, it features a creamy, complex palate with prominent notes of vanilla, cinnamon, cherry, caramel, and oak.
Blanton's Gold Edition is a premium, 103-proof (51.5% ABV) single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery. It offers a higher-proof, more intense, and spicier, yet smoother experience than the original Blanton’s. Tasting notes - caramel, honey, dark fruit, and rye. It is highly regarded by collectors for its rich, complex flavor and long, velvety finish.
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Make a statement of elegance with this exquisite formal necklace and matching earring set. Designed for special occasions, this refined set features sophisticated detailing and a graceful silhouette that enhances evening gowns and formal attire alike.
Multi-tourmaline necklace & earrings, 18k gold over sterling silver
18"-20"length
Valued at $520
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You'll be ready for summer with our Beach Babe package. Complete with a Yeti shoulder cooler, beach towel, beach hat, speaker, etc.
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Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this ultimate hunting package, packed with essentials every hunter will appreciate. Includes a Yeti cooler, Yeti can koozie, Turtlebox speaker, knife and much more!
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Stroll down Main Street and enjoy the hidden gems of Tomball, Texas. From shopping to dining to drinks, this gift card selection allows you to experience the charm of a Texas small town.
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