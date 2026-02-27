2026 Boots & Blessings Silent Auction

Old Weller Antique 107 is a highly sought-after, non-age-statement (NAS) wheated bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace, bottled at 107 proof (53.5% ABV). Known for its bold, full-bodied flavor, it features a creamy, complex palate with prominent notes of vanilla, cinnamon, cherry, caramel, and oak.

Blanton's Gold Edition is a premium, 103-proof (51.5% ABV) single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery. It offers a higher-proof, more intense, and spicier, yet smoother experience than the original Blanton’s. Tasting notes - caramel, honey, dark fruit, and rye. It is highly regarded by collectors for its rich, complex flavor and long, velvety finish.







