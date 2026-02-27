Hosted by

Haley Rasco Foundation

About this event

2026 Boots & Blessings Silent Auction

Backyard Boss item
Backyard Boss
$500

Starting bid

Become a Backyard Boss with a complete pitmaster setup built for bold flavor and serious performance. This package features a Pit Boss vertical cabinet smoker, perfect for slow‑smoked brisket, ribs, and all your backyard favorites. Enhance your cook with premium sauces, rubs, seasonings, and wood pellets to bring out rich, smoky perfection. Everything you need to fire up flavor, elevate your setup, and smoke like a true pro.

Take Me Out To The Ball Game item
Take Me Out To The Ball Game
$150

Starting bid

Four field level tickets to the 2026 Houston Astros season

Houston Astros Gold Reserve Series Wine

God Bless Texas Quilt item
God Bless Texas Quilt
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy this one of a kind handmade quilt

55" x 44"

Blissful Break
$150

Starting bid

Are you in need of a little pampering? Our spa package will leave you relaxed and refreshed just in time for summer. Enjoy a cozy night in with a red light mask, fluffy bathrobe, and slippers, perfectly paired with chocolate and wine. Use the ***gift card to complete your ultimate relaxation experience!

Texans Game Day item
Texans Game Day
$150

Starting bid

Houston Texans vs New York Giants

Six club level tickets (section 302) with parking pass included


Houston Texans Limited Edition Wine


*Date pending schedule release

Whiskey Business item
Whiskey Business
$200

Starting bid

Old Weller Antique 107 is a highly sought-after, non-age-statement (NAS) wheated bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace, bottled at 107 proof (53.5% ABV). Known for its bold, full-bodied flavor, it features a creamy, complex palate with prominent notes of vanilla, cinnamon, cherry, caramel, and oak. 

 

Blanton's Gold Edition is a premium, 103-proof (51.5% ABV) single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery. It offers a higher-proof, more intense, and spicier, yet smoother experience than the original Blanton’s. Tasting notes - caramel, honey, dark fruit, and rye. It is highly regarded by collectors for its rich, complex flavor and long, velvety finish. 



Bling It On item
Bling It On
$175

Starting bid

Make a statement of elegance with this exquisite formal necklace and matching earring set. Designed for special occasions, this refined set features sophisticated detailing and a graceful silhouette that enhances evening gowns and formal attire alike.


Multi-tourmaline necklace & earrings, 18k gold over sterling silver

18"-20"length


Valued at $520

Beach Babe item
Beach Babe
$150

Starting bid

You'll be ready for summer with our Beach Babe package. Complete with a Yeti shoulder cooler, beach towel, beach hat, speaker, etc.

Buck Not Included
$250

Starting bid

Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this ultimate hunting package, packed with essentials every hunter will appreciate. Includes a Yeti cooler, Yeti can koozie, Turtlebox speaker, knife and much more!

Best of Tomball
$200

Starting bid

Stroll down Main Street and enjoy the hidden gems of Tomball, Texas. From shopping to dining to drinks, this gift card selection allows you to experience the charm of a Texas small town.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!