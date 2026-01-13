South Shore Roller Derby

Hosted by

South Shore Roller Derby

About this event

2026 Bout Vendor Sign Up

Craft/Merchandise/Non-Food Vendor
$40

- 10'x10' space - 1 table & 2 chairs - Free admission for up to 2 staff - Vendor responsible for tent and setup materials

Food Vendor - VALPO ONLY
$100

- Access to electrical - Space for cart, tent, and/or food truck - Free admission for up to 4 staff - Vendor must acquire and provide their Temporary Food Vendor Permit to [email protected] at least 7 days before event.

Nonprofit Vendor
Free

- 10'x10' space - 1 table & 2 chairs - Free admission for up to 2 staff - Vendor responsible for tent and setup materials

Sponsor Vendor
$40

This ticket is for SSRD Sponsors only.

Additional Space
$20

Additional 10'x10' vendor space

Additional Table
$10

Additional 8ft table

Additional Chair
$5

Additional Chair

Add a donation for South Shore Roller Derby

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!