Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation

Hosted by

Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation

About this event

2026 Bow Ties and Stilettos Ticket Sales

2429 W 14th St

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

General Admission
$95
This ticket includes general admission ONLY. Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version. DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.
Prestige - Mezzanine (2 Person VIP) No Bottle service
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.

Prestige - Studio B (2 Person VIP) NO Bottle service
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.

Elevation - Patio (4 Person VIP) No Bottle service
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.

Elevation - Patio (4 Person VIP)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.

Elevation - Studio A (4 Person VIP)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

Elevation - Studio B (4 Person VIP)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

Elevation - Mezzanine (4 Person VIP)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

TENACITY - Studio A (6 Person VIP)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

TENACITY - Studio B (6 Person VIP)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

TENACITY - Mezzanine (6 Person VIP)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

ASCENSION - Studio A (8 Person VIP)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

ASCENSION - Studio B (8 Person VIP)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

ASCENSION - Mezzanine (8 Person VIP)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottle of your choice

 

Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version.

 

DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF YOUR TICKET AS THIS MAY CAUSE IT TO BE VOIDED AND ADMISSION MAY BE DENIED. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

 

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE

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