Hosted by

4C3 Project

About this event

March of Dimes - Bowling for Babies

5544 Olde Towne Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23188, USA

Early Bird - Single Bowler
$30
Available until Feb 28

Single Bowler


Ticket includes 2-hours bowling, shoe rental, and complimentary food and beverage.

Early Bird - Team Bowlers
$150
Available until Feb 28
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This includes reservation of a lane together with up to 5 bowlers.


Ticket includes 2-hours bowling, shoe rental, and complimentary food and beverage.

Single Bowler
$50

Single Bowler


Ticket includes 2-hours bowling, shoe rental, and complimentary food and beverage.

Team Bowlers
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This includes reservation of a lane together with up to 5 bowlers.

Lane Sponsor
$250

As a Sponsor your company, family or organization will be showcased on a lane. All donations will go toward our fundraising campaign for March of Dimes.

Add a donation for 4C3 Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!