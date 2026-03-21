Leadership Stockton Alumni Association
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Leadership Stockton Alumni Association

Hosted by

Leadership Stockton Alumni Association

About this event

Sales closed

Bowl for Bear Creek: March 21, 2026

3900 West Ln

Stockton, CA 95204, USA

Add a donation for Leadership Stockton Alumni Association

$

Individual Supporter
$125

• Individual bowling ticket for 1.

• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.
• Catered lunch for 1 with non-alcoholic beverages.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Team bowl for 5.

• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.

• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.

• 5 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).

• Name listed on sponsor board at event.

• Social media recognition.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Team bowl for 5.

• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.

• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.

• 5 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).

• Name listed on sponsor board at event.

• Social media recognition.

• Recognition on all event materials

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

• Team bowl for 5.

• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.

• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.

• 10 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).

• Framed photo of team with Leadership Stockton C/O 2026.

• Dedicated sponsor board with logo at event.

• Social media recognition.

• Prominent logo recognition on all event materials.

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