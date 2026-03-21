Bowl for Bear Creek: March 21, 2026

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About this event
$
• Individual bowling ticket for 1.
• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.
• Catered lunch for 1 with non-alcoholic beverages.
• Team bowl for 5.
• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.
• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.
• 5 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).
• Name listed on sponsor board at event.
• Social media recognition.
• Team bowl for 5.
• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.
• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.
• 5 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).
• Name listed on sponsor board at event.
• Social media recognition.
• Recognition on all event materials
• Team bowl for 5.
• Two games of bowling with rental shoes and ball.
• Catered lunch for 5 and non-alcoholic beverages.
• 10 drink tickets for bar (21+ only).
• Framed photo of team with Leadership Stockton C/O 2026.
• Dedicated sponsor board with logo at event.
• Social media recognition.
• Prominent logo recognition on all event materials.
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