2026 Bowling Sponsorship Commitment Form

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Presenting Sponsor: $5,000 (only one available) *Prominent Company logo on event publications *Prominent company logo on front cover of program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event
Supporting Sponsor: $2,500 (only two available) *Full page ad in program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event
Community Sponsor: $1,000 *Half page ad in program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event
Team Sponsor: $500 *Sponsor a team of 5 players *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event
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