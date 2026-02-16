Hosted by

Family And Friends Of Liza Ellen Warner Association Inc

2026 Bowling Sponsorship Commitment Form

570 Columbia Turnpike

East Greenbush, NY 12061, USA

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor: $5,000 (only one available) *Prominent Company logo on event publications *Prominent company logo on front cover of program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event

Supporting Sponsor
$2,500

Supporting Sponsor: $2,500 (only two available) *Full page ad in program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Community Sponsor: $1,000 *Half page ad in program *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event

Team Sponsor
$500

Team Sponsor: $500 *Sponsor a team of 5 players *Company logo on display at the event *Mention on social media pre and post event

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