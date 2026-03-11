2026 Bowling Tournament - Sponsorships

Be the headliner! This Presenting Sponsor package includes your company name and logo featured on all event advertising as the presenting sponsor, large top logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, 10 custom bowling jerseys with your business logo, 2 VIP bowling lanes (team entry for up to 5 bowlers per lane), the option to display your banner above the bowling lanes, 10 drink tickets, 10 LLLL koozies, and social media shout-outs promoting your business leading up to the event. Only 1 available.