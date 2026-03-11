2026 Bowling Tournament - Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Be the headliner! This Presenting Sponsor package includes your company name and logo featured on all event advertising as the presenting sponsor, large top logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, 10 custom bowling jerseys with your business logo, 2 VIP bowling lanes (team entry for up to 5 bowlers per lane), the option to display your banner above the bowling lanes, 10 drink tickets, 10 LLLL koozies, and social media shout-outs promoting your business leading up to the event. Only 1 available.
Get the best of both events! This Platinum Bundle includes everything in the Platinum Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional benefits at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive a vendor/display area, logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, 4 cornhole player entries, 4 food tickets, 4 drink tickets, logo placement on a yard sign and the LLLL event banner, and social media shout-outs promoting your business.
Show your support and bowl with us! This Platinum Bowling Sponsorship includes 1 VIP bowling lane (team entry for up to 5 people), logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes, 5 drink tickets, 5 LLLL koozies, the option to include your business promotional items in the swag bags, and social media shout-outs promoting your business.
Get involved in both events! This Gold Bundle includes everything in the Gold Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional recognition at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive business name placement on the event T-shirt and website, 2 entries to play cornhole, business name on a yard sign, business name on the LLLL event banner, and a social media shout-out promoting your business.
Support the event and enjoy a night of bowling! This Gold Bowling Sponsorship includes 1 regular bowling lane (team entry for up to 5 people), business name placement on the event T-shirt and website, the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes, the option to include your business promotional items in the swag bags, and a social media shout-out promoting your business.
Support both events while promoting your business! This Silver Bundle includes everything in the Silver Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional recognition at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive business name placement on a yard sign, business name on the LLLL event banner, and a social media shout-outpromoting your business.
Show your support for our bowling tournament! This Silver Bowling Sponsorship includes the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes during the event and a social media shout-out promoting your business.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!