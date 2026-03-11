Love Like Lyndsey Loved

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Love Like Lyndsey Loved

About this event

2026 Bowling Tournament - Sponsorships

595 E International Speedway Blvd

DeLand, FL 32724, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

Be the headliner! This Presenting Sponsor package includes your company name and logo featured on all event advertising as the presenting sponsor, large top logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, 10 custom bowling jerseys with your business logo2 VIP bowling lanes (team entry for up to 5 bowlers per lane), the option to display your banner above the bowling lanes, 10 drink tickets10 LLLL koozies, and social media shout-outs promoting your business leading up to the event. Only 1 available.

Platinum Sponsor - Bowling & Cornhole Bundle
$1,400

Get the best of both events! This Platinum Bundle includes everything in the Platinum Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional benefits at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive a vendor/display arealogo placement on the event T-shirt and website4 cornhole player entries4 food tickets4 drink ticketslogo placement on a yard sign and the LLLL event banner, and social media shout-outs promoting your business.

PLATINUM SPONSOR – Bowling Only
$600

Show your support and bowl with us! This Platinum Bowling Sponsorship includes 1 VIP bowling lane (team entry for up to 5 people)logo placement on the event T-shirt and website, the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes5 drink tickets5 LLLL koozies, the option to include your business promotional items in the swag bags, and social media shout-outs promoting your business.

GOLD SPONSOR – Bowling & Cornhole Bundle
$850

Get involved in both events! This Gold Bundle includes everything in the Gold Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional recognition at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive business name placement on the event T-shirt and website2 entries to play cornholebusiness name on a yard signbusiness name on the LLLL event banner, and a social media shout-out promoting your business.

GOLD SPONSOR – Bowling Only
$500

Support the event and enjoy a night of bowling! This Gold Bowling Sponsorship includes 1 regular bowling lane (team entry for up to 5 people)business name placement on the event T-shirt and website, the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes, the option to include your business promotional items in the swag bags, and a social media shout-out promoting your business.

SILVER SPONSOR – Bowling & Cornhole Bundle
$600

Support both events while promoting your business! This Silver Bundle includes everything in the Silver Bowling Sponsorship, plus additional recognition at our Cornhole Tournament. At the Cornhole event, your business will receive business name placement on a yard signbusiness name on the LLLL event banner, and a social media shout-outpromoting your business.

SILVER SPONSOR – Bowling Only
$400

Show your support for our bowling tournament! This Silver Bowling Sponsorship includes the option to provide a banner to be displayed over the bowling lanes during the event and a social media shout-out promoting your business.

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