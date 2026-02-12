Christopher A. Pugh, II Center

Hosted by

Christopher A. Pugh, II Center

About this event

2026 Bowties and Blazers

3600 Elvis Presley Blvd

Memphis, TN 38116, USA

Silver Tier (Donor Sponsorship)
$125

Join us for an unforgettable evening with general seating, food & beverage service, and a red carpet photo opportunity.

Gold Tier (VIP Individual Sponsorship)
$200

Experience the night in style with VIP access, exclusive celebrity hour, premium bar & food service, red carpet photo opportunities, and preferred seating.

Platinum Tier (Corporate Sponsorship)
$2,500

Enjoy the ultimate VIP experience with exclusive access, premium seating, brand visibility, red carpet moments, and stage recognition

Add a donation for Christopher A. Pugh, II Center

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