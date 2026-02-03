Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation

Hosted by

Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation

About this event

2026 Bowties & Stilettos Sponsorship Sales

2429 W 14th St

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

Luxury Package
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Naming rights to a designated section of the event space (e.g., XYZ Patio presented by [your company name]

*On-stage brand visibility and recognition, and /or exclusive speaking opportunity

*Custom company signage throughout event space

*Company logo inclusion in four (4) email or social media promotional campaigns

*Logo placement on IPCDF and JCCL websites

*Reserved VIP table for ten (10) guests- choose your preferred table location if sponsorship is confirmed by 4/1*

*Premium beverage package- two (2) bottles, including access to premium appetizer stations

*Valet parking for three (3) vehicles

Pinnacle Package
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*On-stage brand visibility and recognition

*Custom company signage throughout event space

*Company logo inclusion in three (3) email or social media promotional campaigns

*Logo placement on IPCDF and JCCL websites

*Reserved VIP table for eight (8) guests- choose your preferred table location if sponsorship is confirmed by 4/1*

*Premium beverage package- two (2) bottles, including access to premium appetizer stations

*Valet parking for two (2) vehicles

Majestic Package
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*On-stage brand visibility and recognition

*Company logo inclusion in two (2) email or social media promotional campaigns

*Logo placement on IPCDF and JCCL websites

*Reserved VIP table for six (6) guests- choose your preferred table location if sponsorship is confirmed by 4/1*

*One (1) bottle, including access to premium appetizer stations

*Valet parking for one (1) vehicle

Opulence Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Company brand recognition during event

*Company name inclusion in one (1) email or social media promotional campaigns

*Logo placement on IPCDF and JCCL websites

*Reserved VIP table for four (4) guests- choose your preferred table location if sponsorship is confirmed by 4/1*

*One (1) bottle including access to premium appetizer stations

*Valet parking for one (1) vehicle

Regal Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Company brand recognition during event

*Name placement on IPCDF and JCCL websites

*Reserved VIP table for two (2) guests

*Four (4) drink tickets including access to premium appetizer stations

*Valet parking for one (1) vehicle

Essential Package
$500

*Company brand recognition during event

*Name placement on IPCDF and JCCL website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!