Bernadette's House

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Bernadette's House

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2026 Brains and Beauty Summer Program

Summer Program Registration Fee item
Summer Program Registration Fee
$25
Available until May 2

📝 Registration Fee (Required)

A one-time non-refundable registration fee is required to secure your child’s spot in the Brains & Beauty Summer Program.

This fee supports program planning, materials, and staffing to ensure a high-quality experience for all participants.

Registration fees vary based on when you enroll:

  • Early Registration (Now – May 2): $25
  • Regular Registration (May 3 – June 21): $35
  • Late Registration (June 22 – June 30): $50

Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Before Care -1 Week ONLY (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM) item
Before Care -1 Week ONLY (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)
$40

Before Care (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)

Cost: $40 per week

Before care provides a safe, supervised environment for participants who need an earlier drop-off option. During this time, girls will have a calm and welcoming start to their day, with light activities and time to socialize before the program begins.

This option must be selected in advance to ensure proper staffing.

Before Care -Two Weeks (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM) item
Before Care -Two Weeks (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)
$70

Before Care (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)

Cost: $70 for both weeks of the summer program

Before care provides a safe, supervised environment for participants who need an earlier drop-off option.

During this time, girls will have a calm and welcoming start to their day, with light activities and time to socialize before the program begins.

This option must be selected in advance to ensure proper staffing.

💻 Week 1 Only – BRAINS -July 13 - July 17 | 9AM-4PM item
💻 Week 1 Only – BRAINS -July 13 - July 17 | 9AM-4PM
$125

July 13–17, 2026

Week 1 focuses on creativity, problem-solving, and building confidence through hands-on learning.

Girls will:

  • Design like a pro using Canva
  • Participate in engaging STEAM challenges
  • Build ideas, solve problems, and think critically
  • Develop confidence and find their voice
  • Explore creativity through guided activities and play

This is a great option for families looking to introduce their child to the Brains & Beauty experience.

💄 Week 2 Only – BEAUTY | July 20–24, 2026 item
💄 Week 2 Only – BEAUTY | July 20–24, 2026
$125

July 20–24, 2026

Week 2 focuses on self-expression, confidence, and personal presentation.

Girls will:

  • Learn skincare and self-care routines
  • Explore fun, age-appropriate makeup techniques
  • Express their style through fashion and creativity
  • Create custom crafts such as candles
  • Participate in rehearsals that build stage presence and confidence

This week is perfect for girls who enjoy creativity, confidence-building, and self-expression.

🌟 Full 2-Week Experience – BEST VALUE ($199) item
🌟 Full 2-Week Experience – BEST VALUE ($199)
$199

July 13–17 & July 20–24, 2026

Give your child the full Brains & Beauty experience.

Girls who attend both weeks benefit from a more complete and transformational journey, as each week builds upon the other. Participants will develop skills, deepen confidence, and fully prepare for the final showcase experience.

This option includes:

  • Access to all activities from both weeks
  • A more cohesive and impactful learning experience
  • Full participation in the Final Showcase Experience

Best Value Option – Save when enrolling in both weeks

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!