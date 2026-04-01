2026 Brains and Beauty Summer Program

About this shop
A one-time non-refundable registration fee is required to secure your child’s spot in the Brains & Beauty Summer Program.
This fee supports program planning, materials, and staffing to ensure a high-quality experience for all participants.
Registration fees vary based on when you enroll:
Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Before Care (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)
Cost: $40 per week
Before care provides a safe, supervised environment for participants who need an earlier drop-off option. During this time, girls will have a calm and welcoming start to their day, with light activities and time to socialize before the program begins.
This option must be selected in advance to ensure proper staffing.
Before Care (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM)
Cost: $70 for both weeks of the summer program
Before care provides a safe, supervised environment for participants who need an earlier drop-off option.
During this time, girls will have a calm and welcoming start to their day, with light activities and time to socialize before the program begins.
This option must be selected in advance to ensure proper staffing.
July 13–17, 2026
Week 1 focuses on creativity, problem-solving, and building confidence through hands-on learning.
Girls will:
This is a great option for families looking to introduce their child to the Brains & Beauty experience.
July 20–24, 2026
Week 2 focuses on self-expression, confidence, and personal presentation.
Girls will:
This week is perfect for girls who enjoy creativity, confidence-building, and self-expression.
July 13–17 & July 20–24, 2026
Give your child the full Brains & Beauty experience.
Girls who attend both weeks benefit from a more complete and transformational journey, as each week builds upon the other. Participants will develop skills, deepen confidence, and fully prepare for the final showcase experience.
This option includes:
⭐ Best Value Option – Save when enrolling in both weeks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!