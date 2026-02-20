Brand Ambassadors

Offered by
About the memberships
A Brand Ambassador for The DL Handy Foundation, Inc. is a trusted representative who helps amplify our mission of promoting mental wellness, community support, and positive impact. Ambassadors share our initiatives, engage with the community, support events, and spread awareness about our programs. They serve as the face of the foundation helping us reach more people, inspire others, and strengthen our presence across Georgia and beyond.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!