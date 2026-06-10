2026 Brattie Baby Showcase PEOPLE'S CHOICE

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About this event
ONE photo must be emailed to [email protected]
If no photo is received, entry will not be included.
Please make sure to include name of the baby in the email.
Voting will be online and at Lulu’s from July 1 to August 1, so get ready to see those baby cheeks.
Age Groups: (Determined by age as of August 1, 2026)
Baby Boy (0-6 or 7-12 months)
Toddler Boy (13-18 or 19-24 months)
Baby Girl (0-6 or 7-12 months)
Toddler Girl (13-18 or 19-24 months)
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