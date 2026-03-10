2026 Braves Football Mulch Sale

Not in need of mulch this year but still wish to support the team? You can still show your support with a donation that will help support our team with things such as equipment, meals, attending camp, and other program needs throughout the season.





Our team has many volunteer opportunities available to them throughout the month of April and May and we also have many players who participate in Spring sports. Unfortunately this shifts the number of available volunteers for this event, therefore this year we will prioritize our drop-off and pick-up process to maximize our available volunteers.

Unfortunately this does not allow us the ability to offer services to spread mulch at this time.





Updates will be emailed prior to delivery/pick up date if additional volunteers become available that would allow us to offer this service.





Thank you again for supporting your Terre Haute South Braves Football Team for the 2026 season.