2026 Brazos County First Responders Association BBQ Cookoff

All teams must have at least one full-time law enforcement officer or firefighter/paramedic on the team. All Cook-Off meat entries will be cooked on site. No pre-cooking or marinating will be permitted. No garnishing or sauces allowed on meats when turned in. Sauces may be used while cooking meat but cannot be puddled in turn-in containers. Meat will only be turned in in the containers that are provided to the teams. (Container must completely close and no extra markings on the container) All meats are subject to inspection before cooking. Brisket must be at least 10 pounds (pre-cooked weight). Teams must furnish their own firewood. Teams must set up within the boundaries of their RV spot. After the designated set-up times, all vehicles MUST BE MOVED into the designated parking area. Turn in containers will be distributed to teams once all team vehicles have been removed from your RV site. Meat entries may be turned in up to 15 minutes prior to the turn-in time and up to 15 minutes after the turn-in time. If teams choose to bring an RV, one RV per team spot will be allowed. No ground fires. Pellet grills are not allowed to be used for competition. No golf carts, ATVs, 4-wheelers, or other motorized vehicles will be permitted on site, unless authorized prior to May 15, 2026 by the BCFRA Association Board members. Teams must remain set up until 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2026. All teams must be completely off-site by noon, Sunday, May 17, 2026.