Wildcat Band Corp

Hosted by

Wildcat Band Corp

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Breakfast with Santa Market Booth Registration

901 Wildcat Way

Kennedale, TX 76060, USA

10'X10' Market Booth (Without Electricity)
$70

10'x10' Market Booth without Electricity – Table and chairs not provided.

Vendor Breakfast Meal Ticket
$5

Pancake Breakfast – Enjoy a hearty breakfast with pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, and a beverage. All vendors will also receive complimentary coffee from Thrive Coffee. Meal tickets are $10 if purchased at the event.

Vendor Lunch Meal Ticket
$5

Pizza Lunch – Enjoy 2 slices of pizza, a fresh salad, and a beverage. All vendors will also receive complimentary coffee from Thrive Coffee. Meal tickets are $10 when purchased at the event.

5'X10' Market Booth (With Electricity)
$55

5'x10' Market Booth with Electricity – Table and chairs not provided. Limited hookups available; bring your own extension cord (one outlet per booth).

10'X10' Market Booth (With Electricity)
$75

10'x10' Market Booth with Electricity – Table and chairs not provided. Limited hookups available; bring your own extension cord (one outlet per booth).

5'X10' Market Booth (Without Electricity)
$50

5'x10' Market Booth without Electricity – Table and chairs not provided.

Snowman Ornament Sponsorship
$50

Be the exclusive sponsor for the Snowman Ornament Craft Table.

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