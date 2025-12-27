2026 Broadway Ball

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About this event
Join us for an elegant cocktail evening featuring live band entertainment, curated heavy hors d’oeuvres, a vibrant silent auction, and full bar service throughout the night.
Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 8, plus a standing cocktail table for 4 (12 tickets total), 4VIP Season 13 Tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.
Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 8, (8 tickets total), 4VIP Season 13 Tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.
Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 6, (6 tickets total), Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.
Sponsorship includes 1 reserved standing cocktail table for 4 (4 tickets total). Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.
2 entrance tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.
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