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showtime theatre company

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showtime theatre company

About this event

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2026 Broadway Ball

135 E Main St

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

Gala Experience | One Guest
$125

Join us for an elegant cocktail evening featuring live band entertainment, curated heavy hors d’oeuvres, a vibrant silent auction, and full bar service throughout the night.

Producer’s Circle Table Sponsorship
$7,500

Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 8, plus a standing cocktail table for 4 (12 tickets total), 4VIP Season 13 Tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.

Headliner Table Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 8, (8 tickets total), 4VIP Season 13 Tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.

Marquee Table Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes 1 reserved table for 6, (6 tickets total), Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.

Spotlight Table Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes 1 reserved standing cocktail table for 4 (4 tickets total). Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.

Ensemble Sponsor
$500

2 entrance tickets, Name/Logo in all gala promotions including social media promotions and event signage.

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