2026 Bruin Bash Auction

Watch something beautiful grow with this sweet creation from Mrs. Belmonte's 3-Year-Old Preschool class! Each child helped decorate this charming flower pot, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake full of color, creativity, and tiny touches of love.





Paired with garden tools and seeds, this set is ready to plant the beginnings of something special—just like the little hands that helped create it. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time together while nurturing a love for nature and growth.





Perfect for a patio, windowsill, or garden space, this piece is more than just a planter—it’s a celebration of new beginnings, curiosity, and the joy of watching things grow.