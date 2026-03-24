2026 Bruin Bash Auction

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Watch something beautiful grow with this sweet creation from Mrs. Belmonte's 3-Year-Old Preschool class! Each child helped decorate this charming flower pot, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake full of color, creativity, and tiny touches of love.
Paired with garden tools and seeds, this set is ready to plant the beginnings of something special—just like the little hands that helped create it. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time together while nurturing a love for nature and growth.
Perfect for a patio, windowsill, or garden space, this piece is more than just a planter—it’s a celebration of new beginnings, curiosity, and the joy of watching things grow.
Starting bid
Add a touch of wonder to any room with this enchanting side table, beautifully decorated by Mrs. Menendez's PK4 students. Featuring a whimsical moon and stars design, this piece captures the imagination and sweet spirit of early childhood. Included is a basket of books.
Each detail reflects the creativity of our youngest artists, making this table a truly one-of-a-kind keepsake. Perfect for a bedroom or reading nook, it’s just the right size for little ones and adds a gentle, dreamy charm to any space.
More than just furniture, it’s a reminder of big dreams, bright futures, and the magic of being little.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Meet the sweetest seat in the house! This child-sized slingback chair has been lovingly transformed into a one-of-a-kind keepsake by Miss Hooker's talented first graders. Each colorful ladybug is created from a student’s fingerprint, making this piece a joyful snapshot of this special moment in time.
Bursting with personality, charm, and a whole lot of love, this chair is perfect for a bedroom, playroom, or cozy reading nook. More than just a place to sit, it’s a treasured memory you’ll enjoy for years to come—a true celebration of creativity, childhood, and the First Grade spirit.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this adorable and meaningful work of art!
Starting bid
Carry a piece of 2nd Grade with you wherever you go! This charming canvas tote is transformed into a one-of-a-kind keepsake with the colorful handprints of Miss Brand's 2nd grade students, each one capturing a moment in time you’ll always treasure.
Both practical and meaningful, this tote is perfect for everyday errands, the beach, library trips, or school events—while serving as a constant reminder of the joy, growth, and community of this special year.
Every handprint tells a story, making this bag not just useful, but truly unforgettable.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A beautiful symbol of creativity and connection, this one-of-a-kind piece was thoughtfully crafted by Miss DeZutti's 6th Grade class. Each student contributed by stringing their own green bead strand, coming together to form three stunning “plants” displayed in classic terra cotta pots.
While these plants will never need watering, they are full of life—representing the individuality of each student and the strength of growing together as one community. The cascading strands create the look of lush, hanging greenery with a unique artistic twist.
Perfect for home or office décor, this meaningful trio is more than just a display—it’s a lasting reminder that when each piece comes together, something truly special is created.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of the Bruins to your backyard with this one-of-a-kind cornhole set, handcrafted and hand-painted by Miss Burzynski's talented 8th Grade Class of 2026.
Designed with bold SRB pride, this set is as meaningful as it is fun.
What makes this piece truly special? The custom cornhole bags are sewn from authentic SRB school uniform fabric—both boys’ and girls’—giving new life to a beloved part of everyday school tradition. It’s a creative and nostalgic touch that makes this set unlike any other.
Perfect for family gatherings, tailgates, or summer nights, this set is built for fun while honoring the legacy of our graduating class. A true celebration of craftsmanship, community, and Bruin spirit—don’t miss your chance to take it home!
Starting bid
Ever wondered what makes Deacon Bill’s zucchini bread so legendary? Now’s your chance to find out! Spend time in the kitchen with Deacon Bill as he shares his famous recipe and a few baking secrets you won’t want to miss. This fun and interactive class includes hands-on instruction, great conversation, and a fresh loaf to enjoy. Warning: your kitchen may never smell the same again!
This auction is for a winner and three friends. Date & Time TBD with the auction winner and Deacon Bill. Class will take place in the SRB Convent Kitchen.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of Italy straight to your kitchen with this beautifully curated Italian Night at Home basket. Craft fresh pasta like a pro using a premium zester, square ravioli stamp, and double pastry cutter, then build your meal with gourmet pasta, rich sauces, Italian herbs, and premium olive oil. Toast the night with a bottle of red wine while enjoying baked Italian bread snacks, and serve your spread in a stylish Crate & Barrel serving bowl. Finished with a Caputo’s Grocery Store gift card, this basket has everything you need for a cozy, indulgent Italian evening at home. La Dolce Vita starts here!
Starting bid
The Convertible Stroll 'N Wagon® is designed with thoughtful features for both parents and kids. It includes built-in cup holders, a roll-up UV protection canopy, and an adjustable height push handle for easy steering in tight spaces. This push-pull wagon is perfect for family outings–even the dog can ride along! Donated by the Radio Flyer Corporation.
Starting bid
One winner and four friends will join Miss Hooker on a sing-along with the Huntrix crew. Enjoy the movie with ramen, popcorn, candy, and maybe even a little "Soda Pop"! Are you feeling "Golden"? Date TBD, but must be used before December 2026. Experience donated by Miss Hooker.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a special movie and popcorn after school with the lovely Miss Brand! For one student and four guests, must be SRB students. Experience courtesy of Mary Brand.
This activity will be after school on a date TBD with the winner and Miss Brand. Expires on June 3,2026.
Starting bid
One student will select four friends to join them afterschool for snack and brain break activities. Some activities include, Danny Go, Sonic, Super Marion, etc. This activity will be after school for one hour from 3:00 - 4:00pm on a date TBD with the winner and Mrs. Menendez. This experience is for any students in preschool through 1st grade and expires on May 28, 2026.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what happens behind the front desk? Here’s your chance to find out! The winning student will spend a special day working alongside our school office team. Help answer phones, deliver messages, organize papers, greet visitors, and assist with fun office tasks. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs and enjoy a few special perks along the way. Lunch with our fun office team included. Date TBD, but should be scheduled prior to December 2026. Experience courtesy of Gloria Greifelt & Rosie Levin.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This opportunity is for one student to spend a full school day with Ms. Maki. Student will get to create lesson plans, gather equipment, set-up the gym and teach a variety of classes. Winner will receive a whistle, name badge, t-shirt and enjoy lunch from McDonalds! Date TBD but should be scheduled prior to December 2026. Experience courtesy of Corrie Maki.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The perfect gift for any current, future, or alumni Shamrock! Basket includes a $50 gift certificate to their camps, t-shirt, hoodie, and more. Basket courtesy of St. Patrick High School.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate redeemable for SRB sports player registration. Not valid towards uniform fees/purchases. Expires May 1, 2027, courtesy of the SRB Sports Association.
Starting bid
Enjoy your choice of pew for your child’s First Communion Mass in 2027, with reserved seating for up to 8 guests—ensuring your family has the perfect view for this special day. Reserve your pew by contacting Rosie Levin at [email protected].
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Dearest Reader: A Bridgerton Reverie Private Tours in Greenwich & Bath and 4 Nights in London for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes: • Private Bridgerton Walking Tour in Greenwich, London • Train travel between London and Bath • Guided Bridgerton Tour in Bath • Daily breakfast • 4-night stay at Thistle Kensington Garden in a Standard Room • Winspire booking & concierge service
VALUE: $6,749.00
Slip into a world of elegance, whispered secrets, and candlelit promenades. This enchanting escape takes you through the filming locations and inspirations behind Bridgerton — from London’s grand architecture to Bath’s regal crescents — creating a journey filled with beauty, charm, and unmistakable Regency allure.
Starting bid
This Experience Includes (Winner Chooses 1 of 2 Experiences)
VALUE: $4,349.00
Choose between two unforgettable chef-driven experiences brought right to your home:
Option 1: Tequila Queens — Salt, Lime & Sizzling Tacos (Up to 25 Guests)
• 3-hour curated fiesta experience for up to 25 guests
• Private chef creating elevated, canape-style tacos
• Nine bold, flavor-packed canapés
• Curated tasting of three premium tequilas
• Free-pour margaritas mixed and served by a professional mixologist
• Full cleanup — you simply enjoy the night
Option 2: Sip, Savor, Senoritas — Tapas & Wine Pairing Night (Up to 12 Guests)
• 3-hour intimate tapas & wine-pairing experience for up to 12 guests
• Eight tapas selections crafted with authentic Spanish flavor
• Four boutique wine pairings selected by your sommelier • Private chef + dedicated server/sommelier
• All setup and full cleanup included Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support from planning to final toast
Why Donors Love This Package
• Luxury made effortless — private chef, curated drinks, and full service create a night that feels special and elevated
• High perceived value — premium tequilas, boutique wines, gourmet cuisine
• Perfect celebration — birthdays, girls’ nights, milestones, or “just because”
• Group-friendly — easy for couples or friends to bid together
• Emotional appeal — this isn’t a meal, it’s memories shared with the people who matter most
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!