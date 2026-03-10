2026 Brunch in the Garden

Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
General Admission (Child)
$15
Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
General Admission (Family)
$75
(Valid for 2 adults and 2 children) Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
(Valid for 2 adults and 2 children) Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
Adult Drink Ticket
$10
The drink ticket is valid for either the Mimosa Station or the Bloody Mary Bar.
The drink ticket is valid for either the Mimosa Station or the Bloody Mary Bar.
Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes 6 brunch tickets, recognition on invitation and at the event.
Includes 6 brunch tickets, recognition on invitation and at the event.
Add a donation for Art Reach of Mid Michigan
$
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