Art Reach of Mid Michigan

Hosted by

Art Reach of Mid Michigan

About this event

2026 Brunch in the Garden

506 W Broadway St

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858, USA

General Admission (Adult)
$25
Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
General Admission (Child)
$15
Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
General Admission (Family)
$75
(Valid for 2 adults and 2 children) Brunch includes a sliced fruit platter, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, waffles, sausage, assorted deli sandwiches on croissants, assorted cookies, ice water, lemonade, coffee, and orange juice.
Adult Drink Ticket
$10
The drink ticket is valid for either the Mimosa Station or the Bloody Mary Bar.
Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes 6 brunch tickets, recognition on invitation and at the event.
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