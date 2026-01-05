2026 BSCBAA SHOOTING EVENT

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full day event with access to all main activities.
You save money by coming as a couple. All day event for main activities for 2 persons.
You save money by coming as a family with 2 adults and up to 3 kids. Admission to all main events.
Admission to all-day main activities.
You save money by coming as a couple. Admission for 2 adults to all-day main activities.
You save money by coming as a family. Admission for 2 adults and up to 3 children.
This is an additional competition with you shooting 4 quail over pond with your dog retrieving.
Pay here if you win the bid for any auction item. Please put the amount of your last winning bid. If you win the bid on multiple items, you will put the total sum and pay once.
Insulated tote bags, Caps, coffee mugs, water bottles. Please put the total purchase price and pay once for Merch.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!