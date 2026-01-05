Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

2026 BSCBAA SHOOTING EVENT

20125 Pierceall Rd

Pine Island, TX 77445, USA

Club Member Individual
$60

Enjoy the full day event with access to all main activities.

Club Member Couples (2 Adults) Admission
$100

You save money by coming as a couple. All day event for main activities for 2 persons.

Club Member Family Pack
$125

You save money by coming as a family with 2 adults and up to 3 kids. Admission to all main events.

Non-member Individual Admission
$75

Admission to all-day main activities.

Non-member Couples
$135

You save money by coming as a couple. Admission for 2 adults to all-day main activities.

Non-member Family Pack
$160

You save money by coming as a family. Admission for 2 adults and up to 3 children.

Quail Shoot Out Competition
$100

This is an additional competition with you shooting 4 quail over pond with your dog retrieving.

Silent Auction Items
Pay what you can

Pay here if you win the bid for any auction item. Please put the amount of your last winning bid. If you win the bid on multiple items, you will put the total sum and pay once.

BSCBAA Merch
Pay what you can

Insulated tote bags, Caps, coffee mugs, water bottles. Please put the total purchase price and pay once for Merch.

