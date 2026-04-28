2026 BTAS Enhancements

About this event
Please note that parking passes are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, and we are not responsible for lost or misplaced passes. Passes will be distributed during wristband pick-up on Friday, June 5th. Additional details will be shared closer to the event.
Each token holds a $5 value and may be redeemed at designated bars for available beverage options. Please note that all drink ticket purchases are non-refundable, and menu selections will be provided onsite at the event.
Each token holds a $5 value and may be redeemed at designated bars for available beverage options. Please note that all drink ticket purchases are non-refundable, and menu selections will be provided onsite at the event.
Each token holds a $5 value and may be redeemed at designated bars for available beverage options. Please note that all drink ticket purchases are non-refundable, and menu selections will be provided onsite at the event.
Purchase two (2) raffle tickets for $10 for your opportunity to win:
Winner need not be present.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these guidelines and accept the decision of the Foundations as final in all matters relating to the raffle.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Members of the Foundations are ineligible to participate. Should a member purchase the ticket(s), it is forfeited and will be considered a donation to the foundation, the Foundation member will still receive assessment credit.
Must have valid DL or State ID to collect/claim prize.
Winner need not be present
The Foundation is not responsible for lost or misplaced tickets
We reserve the right to disqualify if you are deemed tampering with the raffle
The total amount collected will be split evenly—50% awarded to the winner and 50% benefiting our community initiatives. Raffle tickets are non-refundable, and the winner will be announced during the event.
Purchase five (5) raffle tickets for $20 for your opportunity to win:
Winner need not be present.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these guidelines and accept the decision of the Foundations as final in all matters relating to the raffle.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Members of the Foundations are ineligible to participate. Should a member purchase the ticket(s), it is forfeited and will be considered a donation to the foundation, the Foundation member will still receive assessment credit.
Must have valid DL or State ID to collect/claim prize.
Winner need not be present
The Foundation is not responsible for lost or misplaced tickets
We reserve the right to disqualify if you are deemed tampering with the raffle
The total amount collected will be split evenly—50% awarded to the winner and 50% benefiting our community initiatives. Raffle tickets are non-refundable, and the winner will be announced during the event.
Purchase ten (10) raffle tickets for $30 for your opportunity to win:
Winner need not be present.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these guidelines and accept the decision of the Foundations as final in all matters relating to the raffle.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Members of the Foundations are ineligible to participate. Should a member purchase the ticket(s), it is forfeited and will be considered a donation to the foundation, the Foundation member will still receive assessment credit.
Must have valid DL or State ID to collect/claim prize.
Winner need not be present
The Foundation is not responsible for lost or misplaced tickets
We reserve the right to disqualify if you are deemed tampering with the raffle
The total amount collected will be split evenly—50% awarded to the winner and 50% benefiting our community initiatives. Raffle tickets are non-refundable, and the winner will be announced during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!