2026 BTAS Enhancements

Purchase two (2) raffle tickets for $10 for your opportunity to win:

A two -night stay for two at the Hyatt Regency Chicago (Wacker Drive) and dinner for two at Stetson’s Modern Steak + Sushi (two winners will be selected)

50/50 Split-the-Pot Cash Prize



Winner need not be present.



TERMS & CONDITIONS



By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these guidelines and accept the decision of the Foundations as final in all matters relating to the raffle.



Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Members of the Foundations are ineligible to participate. Should a member purchase the ticket(s), it is forfeited and will be considered a donation to the foundation, the Foundation member will still receive assessment credit.





Must have valid DL or State ID to collect/claim prize.





Winner need not be present



The Foundation is not responsible for lost or misplaced tickets

We reserve the right to disqualify if you are deemed tampering with the raffle





The total amount collected will be split evenly—50% awarded to the winner and 50% benefiting our community initiatives. Raffle tickets are non-refundable, and the winner will be announced during the event.