Hosted by

Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation

About this event

2026 BTAS Vendor & Food Truck Payment Form

2429 W 14th St

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

Vendor
$200

Vendors are assigned a space for 1 (one) six foot table (vendor must supply). Two chairs will be provided. Vendors are responsible for disposal of any/all trash as a result of their vending.

Set up begins at 1 pm and must be completed by 2 pm.

Food Truck Vendor
$250

Food trucks will have one reserved space on event grounds.


Food trucks may arrive as early as 1 p.m. and should be ready for service no later than 2:30 p.m.


COI for a min of 1Mil
Food Handler's License
Business License

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