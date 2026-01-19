Be The Change MN

Hosted by

Be The Change MN

About this event

2026 BTCMN Golf Tournament

1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy

Golden Valley, MN 55422, USA

Be The Change MN GOLF REGISTRATION
$150

Click on the listed amount to see what your donation contributes towards. **Important: To avoid Zeffy fees, go to the “SUMMARY/DONATION” section, select “OTHER” from the dropdown, and enter “0.”** Thank you for your support!

VIP Ticket
$25

In addition to the 2 wristbands included with your golfer package, additional Boots on the Ground Cookout Network After Party wristbands are available for purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!