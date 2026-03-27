2026 BTWHS Lacrosse Banquet

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About this event
$
This is for guests of the player
Limit 2 guests per player. Please enter guests name for Check in. tickets will not be sold at the door, there will be NO extra seating.
This is for guests of the Coach.
Limit 1 guests per Coach. Please enter guests name for Check in. tickets will not be sold at the door, there will be NO extra seating.
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