2026 Bubbles, Bourbon and Blingo

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Gather your friends and sponsor a table of 8! Each participate will receive one bingo card (more will be available for purchase), delicious dinner, one drink ticket and 10 rounds of fun-filled Blingo. Sorry, no individual tickets sold, but we encourage you to join a table with your friends.
Gather your friends and sponsor a table for 10! Each participate will receive one bingo card (more will be available for purchase), delicious dinner, one drink ticket and 10 rounds of fun-filled Blingo. Sorry, no individual tickets sold, but we encourage you to join a table with your friends.
Game Sponsor, receives special recognition with your name or company name/logo included on the Table Banner.
Gather your friends and sponsor a table of up to 8 people. Each participate will receive one bingo card (more will be available for purchase), a delicious dinner and one drink ticket per person and one door prize ticket per person and 10 rounds of fun-filled Blingo.
Your Denim Spirits Sponsorship means your name or company will be included on all Banners, and receive recognition during Blingo.
Gather your friends and sponsor a table of up to 10 people. Each participate will receive one bingo card (more will be available for purchase), a delicious dinner and two drink tickets per person and one door prize ticket per person and 10 rounds of fun-filled Blingo.
Your Diamonnd Dinner sponsorship includes an exciting evening for up to 10 participants at your table where each person will receive a bingo card (more will be available for purchase), of course the delicious dinner, and two drink tickets per person and one door prize ticket per person and 10 rounds of Blingo. Your will company name will be announced several times during the evening, included on the banners and video display. Partner up with someone for $1,250 each and share a table and you both receive all the recognition!
Get your Raffle Ticket now. If your name is drawn, you will receive your choice of one of these three incredible Diamond Jewelry pieces valued at $6,000 each: a Diamond Tennis Bracelet, or a Gold Link Diamond Bracelet or a Diamond Necklace from Jewelers Trade Shop. Maximize your chances and use the option below to get 5 Tickets for only $100! MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Get Five Chances for $100.00! If your name is drawn, you will receive your choice of one of these three incredible Diamond Jewelry pieces valued at $6,000 each: a Diamond Tennis Bracelet, or a Gold Link Diamond Bracelet or a Diamond Necklace from Jewelers Trade Shop. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
We have new Sliding Window Bingo Cards! No more messy daubers. Get your extra Bingo Cards now. It can be used for all 10 games.
Your entry ticket includes one drink, but skip the line and get additional drink tickets now! They are only $5.00 each. How many do you want?
Get your door prize ticket now for a chance at some great gift baskets, gifts cards, and Bubbles, Bourbon, and Wine. Choose the option below and get 5 chances for $10.00.
Get your door prize tickets now for a chance at some great gift baskets, gifts cards, and Bubbles, Bourbon, and Wine.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!