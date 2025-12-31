2026 Buckeye Book Camp

We're excited to have your child join us at the Buckeye Book Camp! Thank you for entrusting us with their creative journey. You will soon receive a confirmation email containing additional details about the camp schedule, what to bring, and other important information. Please keep an eye on your inbox for this email, and feel free to reach out if you have any questions in the meantime. We look forward to seeing your child thrive and flourish at the Buckeye Book Camp!



There is a $5.00 Service Fee for registering online. If you would like to send a check for your registration, please email us at [email protected] and we will help you process your registration manually.