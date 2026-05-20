Buffalo Girls HS Soccer Boosters Club

Offered by

Buffalo Girls HS Soccer Boosters Club

About the memberships

2026 Buffalo Girls HS Soccer Sponsorships

Fan Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Fan sponsors will get mentioned in home game program and receive a social media post.

Silver Sponsor
$300

No expiration

Sponsors will be mentioned in home game program, receive a social media post, and mentioned on game day banner.

Gold Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Sponsors will be featured in home game program, receive a social media post, logo on game day banner & back of warm up jersey.

Titanium Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Sponsors will be featured in game day program, receive social media recognition, a large logo on the game day banner, and a large logo on the back of the warm up jerseys.

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