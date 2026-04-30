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Jake Pigott Memorial Post 114 Inc A Merican Legion

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Bug Run - All items

3192 Coastal Hwy

Crawfordville, FL 32327, USA

Add a donation for Jake Pigott Memorial Post 114 Inc A Merican Legion

$

Hotdog w/chips item
Hotdog w/chips
$5
Nachos item
Nachos
$5
Drink item
Drink
$1
Raffle Tickets (Single)
$2
Raffle Tickets (3 count)
$5
50/50 Raffle (Single)
$5
50/50 Raffle (3 count)
$10
2 Targets item
2 Targets
$30

2 targets for rider

1 Target item
1 Target
$20

One target for rider

ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (MEDIUM) item
ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (MEDIUM)
$20

Orders will be available for pickup at the Bug Run event on May 2, 2026.

ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (LARGE) item
ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (LARGE)
$20

Orders will be available for pickup at the Bug Run event on May 2, 2026.

ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (X-LARGE) item
ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (X-LARGE)
$20

Orders will be available for pickup at the Bug Run event on May 2, 2026.

ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (XX-LARGE) item
ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (XX-LARGE)
$20

Orders will be available for pickup at the Bug Run event on May 2, 2026.

ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (XXX-LARGE) item
ALR 2026 Bug Run T-shirt (XXX-LARGE)
$20

Orders will be available for pickup at the Bug Run event on May 2, 2026.

Official ALR Bug Run Patch item
Official ALR Bug Run Patch
$5

Sew-on embroidered patch for your vest, jacket or other use.

Koozie
$5

Bug run koozie

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!