Build My Future

Hosted by

Build My Future

About this event

2026 Build My Future

3001 N Grant Ave

Springfield, MO 65803, USA

Program Sponsor
$5,000

Includes individual social media promotion, logo on event website, prominent placement of logo on student t-shirt, booth space at event, 25 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.

Master Sponsor
$2,500

Includes social media promotion (as part of a group), logo on event website, logo on student t-shirt, booth space at event, 20 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.

Journeyman Sponsor
$1,000

Includes company name on event website, company name on back of student t-shirt, booth space at the event, 15 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.

Apprentice Sponsor
$500

Includes company name on event website, booth space at the event, 10 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.

Vendor
$250

Includes booth space at event and 5 meal tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!