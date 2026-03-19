2026 Build My Future

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Includes individual social media promotion, logo on event website, prominent placement of logo on student t-shirt, booth space at event, 25 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.
Includes social media promotion (as part of a group), logo on event website, logo on student t-shirt, booth space at event, 20 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.
Includes company name on event website, company name on back of student t-shirt, booth space at the event, 15 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.
Includes company name on event website, booth space at the event, 10 meal tickets & more. Deadline to commit is 2/20/26.
Includes booth space at event and 5 meal tickets.
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