Freedom Church Incorporation

Hosted by

Freedom Church Incorporation

About this event

Freedom Church Round-Up

325 E Speer Ave

Sapulpa, OK 74066, USA

Early Bird - Reserved Table Seating
$200
Available until Sep 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Saddle Up Early & Save!

Limited time special - reserve a table for 8 and save!

($25/person value)

Early Bird - General Admission
$30
Available until Sep 20

Early Bird Savings!

Limited time pricing - reserve your spot early!

General Admission
$35

Enjoy a night of BBQ, Live music, and Fellowship as we come together to support our church fundraiser. Seating is open and not reserved.

Reserved Table Seating
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bring your crew! Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy the evening together with great food, fellowship, and entertainment.

($30/person value)

Ages 14 & under
Free

Ages 14 & under get in FREE!

Tickets at the Door
$40

Day of event door prices (highest). Get your tickets early & save!

Add a donation for Freedom Church Incorporation

$

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