Freedom Church Round-Up

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About this event
Saddle Up Early & Save!
Limited time special - reserve a table for 8 and save!
($25/person value)
Early Bird Savings!
Limited time pricing - reserve your spot early!
Enjoy a night of BBQ, Live music, and Fellowship as we come together to support our church fundraiser. Seating is open and not reserved.
Bring your crew! Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy the evening together with great food, fellowship, and entertainment.
($30/person value)
Ages 14 & under get in FREE!
Day of event door prices (highest). Get your tickets early & save!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!