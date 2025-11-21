2026 Bull Roast

Your Ticket Includes:

✔️ Unlimited food featuring classic Bull Roast favorites

✔️ Open bar with beer, wine, and cocktails

✔️ Access to all raffles, silent auctions, and door prizes

✔️ Entry to the full event (7–11 PM) with entertainment and activities

✔️ Support for the MALS Foundation of Maryland and families affected by ALS

Every ticket directly helps us continue our mission—thank you for being part of this meaningful evening!