Mals Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Mals Foundation Inc

About this event

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2026 Bull Roast

4301 Klosterman Ave

Nottingham, MD 21236, USA

General Admission
$70

Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Unlimited food featuring classic Bull Roast favorites
✔️ Open bar with beer, wine, and cocktails
✔️ Access to all raffles, silent auctions, and door prizes
✔️ Entry to the full event (7–11 PM) with entertainment and activities
✔️ Support for the MALS Foundation of Maryland and families affected by ALS

Every ticket directly helps us continue our mission—thank you for being part of this meaningful evening!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!