2026 Bull Roast

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About this event
$
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Unlimited food featuring classic Bull Roast favorites
✔️ Open bar with beer, wine, and cocktails
✔️ Access to all raffles, silent auctions, and door prizes
✔️ Entry to the full event (7–11 PM) with entertainment and activities
✔️ Support for the MALS Foundation of Maryland and families affected by ALS
Every ticket directly helps us continue our mission—thank you for being part of this meaningful evening!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!