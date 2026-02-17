2026 Bulldogs Football - Program Book Business Ads & Field Signs

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Program ad - 1/8 page in size (3 3/8" x 2 3/8") - Color. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 3 3/8" x 2 3/8".
Program ad - 1/4 page in size (4 7/8" x 3 3/8") - Color. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 4 7/8" x 3 3/8".
Program ad - 1/2 page in size (7" x 4 7/8") - Color. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 4 7/8".
Program ad - Color full page ad, size (7" x 10"). Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 10".
Program ad - Color full page inside/outside cover ad, size (7" x 10"). Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 10".
Purchase this option if HVGIC already has your 3' x 3' vinyl field sign from a previous year that you would like to reuse.
Purchase this option if you require a new 3' x 3' vinyl field sign for 2025. * Artwork can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format.
Purchase this option if HVGIC already has your 3' x 6' vinyl field sign from a previous year that you would like to reuse.
Purchase this option if you require a new 3' x 6' vinyl field sign for 2025. * Artwork can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format.
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