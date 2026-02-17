2026 Bulldogs Football - Program Book - Player Ads (NEEDS REVISION)

Hosted by
About this event
Player Ad - 1/8 page in size (3 3/8" x 2 3/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 3 3/8" x 2 3/8".
Player Ad - 1/4 page in size (4 7/8" x 3 3/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 4 7/8" x 3 3/8".
Player Ad - 1/2 page in size (7" x 4 7/8") - Black and White. Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 4 7/8".
Player Ad - Color full page ad, size (7" x 10"). Please ensure you've filled out and submitted the 2025 application for your ad. * New or modified ads can be sent to [email protected] in JPEG or PDF format. Please format your ad 7" x 10".
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!