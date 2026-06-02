2026 Bully Bash Festival

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About this event
Pittie Partner sponsors will receive a premiere vendor spot at the event, company logo featured on event tees and event signage, four event shirts, an exclusive highlight on MAS Bully Rescue social media channels, complimentary entry in MASBR's Digital Resource Directory, and inclusion in at least one mass email distribution.
Bully Buddy sponsors will receive a vendor spot at the event, company logo featured on event tees, logo on event signage, two event shirts, complimentary entry into MASBR’s Digital Resource Directory, and an exclusive highlight on MAS Bully Rescue social media channels.
Pibble People sponsors will receive a vendor spot at the event, company name/logo featured on event tees and signage, inclusion of social media advertising and resource directory, and one event shirt.
RESERVED FOR MASBR ADOPTERS
**EACH DOG WILL NEED THEIR OWN PURCHASE**
Adopted Angels sponsors will receive their dog’s name on our event tee, one event tee, and print/digital advertising with the dog’s story.
Vendor spots are $30 and include a 10x10' area. Vendors are permitted to sell products with no required kick-back to MASBR, so long as they do not include alcohol, tobacco, or live animals.
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