Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games
Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

Hosted by

Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Burns Night Silent Auction

Basket 01 - Great Wolf Lodge Package
$120

Starting bid

1 night deluxe bunk bed suite with 4 waterpark passes donated by Great Wolf Lodge

Estimated Value - $300.00

Basket 02 - Utepils Brewing
$20

Starting bid

4 complementary beverages and a growler of beer donated by Utepils Brewing

Estimated value - $50.00

Basket 03 - Pair of Gophers Men's Hockey Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 Gophers Men's Hockey Tickets, March 6th vs Michigan donated by UMN athletics

Estimated Value - $100.00

Basket 04 - Galley Bay Antigua (1 of 7) item
Basket 04 - Galley Bay Antigua (1 of 7) item
Basket 04 - Galley Bay Antigua (1 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 05 - Los Establos Panama (2 of 7) item
Basket 05 - Los Establos Panama (2 of 7) item
Basket 05 - Los Establos Panama (2 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 06 - Hammock Cove Antigua (3 of 7) item
Basket 06 - Hammock Cove Antigua (3 of 7) item
Basket 06 - Hammock Cove Antigua (3 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 07 - The Verandah Antigua (4 of 7) item
Basket 07 - The Verandah Antigua (4 of 7) item
Basket 07 - The Verandah Antigua (4 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 08 - The Club Barbados (5 of 7) item
Basket 08 - The Club Barbados (5 of 7) item
Basket 08 - The Club Barbados (5 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 09 - St. James Club Antigua (6 of 7) item
Basket 09 - St. James Club Antigua (6 of 7) item
Basket 09 - St. James Club Antigua (6 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 10 - Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (7 of 7) item
Basket 10 - Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (7 of 7) item
Basket 10 - Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (7 of 7)
$100

Starting bid

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.


Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).

Basket 11 - Granny Fi's Shortbread
$10

Starting bid

An assortment of Scottish Shortbread by Granny Fi

Estimated value - $30

Basket 12 - MN Zoo Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Minnesota Zoo

Estimated Value - $106.00

Basket 13 - Pickleball Net
$30

Starting bid

A portable pickleball net

Estimated value - $70.00

Basket 14 - The Norse in Scotland
$60

Starting bid

An archival print - The Norse in Scotland

Estimated value - $180.00

Basket 15 - MN Orchestra tickets
$40

Starting bid

A pair of tickets to a show of your choice with the MN Orchestra

Estimated value - $120.00

Basket 16 - Chanhassen Dinner Theater tickets
$100

Starting bid

A pair of tickets for dinner and a show on the date of your choice

Estimated value - $275

Basket 17 - Cookbook and Truffles
$25

Starting bid

A cookbook and truffles provided by Maloney's Irish Imports

Estimated value - $68.00

Basket 18 - Vintage VanderMeer Shawl
$120

Starting bid

A Vintage Shawl donated by John McKeen and SAC. An appraisal is not provided, but it is believed to originate in the 1800s and is in superb condition.

Basket 19 - Vintage Proctor Shawl
$120

Starting bid

A Vintage Proctor Shawl donated by John McKeen and SAC

The shawl is estimated to come from the mid to late 1800s and includes a certification of provenance and was most recently appraised for $1200.

Basket 20 - Engraved Coasters (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

A set of engraved coasters

Estimated value - $25

Basket 21 - Lambswool Scarf
$10

Starting bid

A lambswool scarf

Estimated value - $35.00

Basket 22 - Bagpipe beginner package
$50

Starting bid

A practice chanter along with 3 lessons with a teaching member of the Macalester College Pipe Band.

The winning bid for this item supports the Macalester College Pipe Band. The MSFHG is grateful for the support of the Macalester College Pipe Band and its members over the years.

Estimate Value - $175

Basket 23 - Balvenie 12
$25

Starting bid

A bottle of 12-year Balvenie aged in whisky oak and sherry oak casks. The winning bid for this item supports the Macalester College Pipe Band. The MSFHG is grateful for the support of the Macalester College Pipe Band and its members over the years.

Estimated Value - $70.00

Basket 24 - Lagavulin 8
$20

Starting bid

A bottle of 8-year Lagavulin, the Pipe Major's whisky of choice. The winning bid for this item supports the Macalester College Pipe Band. The MSFHG is grateful for the support of the Macalester College Pipe Band and its members over the years.

Estimated Value - $65.00

Basket 25 - Glenfiddich 12
$15

Starting bid

A bottle of 12-year Glenfiddich, a favorite among pipers for their gracious support of the Scottish Highland Arts through the William Grant Foundation

The winning bid for this item supports the Macalester College Pipe Band. The MSFHG is grateful for the support of the Macalester College Pipe Band and its members over the years.

Estimated Value - $40.00

Basket 26 - Scottish Snare Beginner package
$50

Starting bid

A drum pad and sticks along with 3 lessons with a teaching member of the Macalester College Pipe Band.

The winning bid for this item supports the Macalester College Pipe Band. The MSFHG is grateful for the support of the Macalester College Pipe Band and its members over the years.

Estimate Value - $175

Basket 27 - Scottish Tea basket
$15

Starting bid

A set of tea towels, pot holders, a table runner, mug, and apron along with tea and shortbread.

Estimated value - $50

Basket 28 - Tartan bath towels
$15

Starting bid

A set of bath towels along with a box of Scottish oatmeal soaps and a birch tree candle.

Estimated value - $40

Basket 29 - Signed Vikings helmet
$50

Starting bid

An autographed Vikings mini helmet, signed by Jordan Addison with a certificate of authenticity.

Estimated value - $150

Basket 30 - High Kings hat and signed CD
$20

Starting bid

And autographed CD by the High Kings and baseball cap

Estimated value - $60

Basket 31 - Signed Red Hot Chilli Pipers CD and hat
$20

Starting bid

And autographed CD by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and baseball cap

Estimated value - $60

Basket 32 - Engraved Coasters (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

A set of engraved coasters

Estimated value - $25

Basket 33 - Drambuie
$15

Starting bid

A bottle of finest Scottish Drambuie

Estimated value - $40

Basket 34 - Autographed Scottish Cookbook
$20

Starting bid

The Scottish Cookbook autographed by the author Coinneach MacLeod

Estimated value - $60

Basket 35 - Wee Free Man custom art
$20

Starting bid

Wee Free Man print by Sam Benton

Estimated value - $60

Basket 36 - Dueling Grandmas Shortbread
$10

Starting bid

3 Large variety packs of Dueling Grandmas Shortbread

Estimated value $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!