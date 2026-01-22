2026 Burns Night Silent Auction

A certificate providing resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms and 10 nights at the participating Caribbean resort.





Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and

is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double

occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers

dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort

activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure).