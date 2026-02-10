Tifton Tift County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Tifton Tift County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Business Expo

15 R D C Rd

Tifton, GA 31794, USA

Major Sponsor
$1,200

10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs
Logo in Advertisement in Tifton Gazette, Tifton Grapevine, Chamber social media, and street banners.
(Sponsorship does not include electricity or internet access)

Interior Booth for Chamber Member
$400

10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs

Interior Booth for Non-Chamber Member
$600

10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs

Booth for Non-Profit/ Organization Chamber Member
$150

10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs

Electricity/10 amps
$35

10 amps
(Electricity only available at booths 1-14 & 63-78)

Electricity/5 amps
$17.50

5 amps
(Electricity only available at booths 1-14 & 63-78)

Extra Table
$25

6 ft only

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