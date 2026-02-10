2026 Business Expo

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About this event
10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs
Logo in Advertisement in Tifton Gazette, Tifton Grapevine, Chamber social media, and street banners.
(Sponsorship does not include electricity or internet access)
10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs
10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs
10'x10' Exhibit Booth
One 6; Draped Table
Two Chairs
10 amps
(Electricity only available at booths 1-14 & 63-78)
5 amps
(Electricity only available at booths 1-14 & 63-78)
6 ft only
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