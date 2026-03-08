Buteekh

Hosted by

Buteekh

About this event

2026 Buteekh Iftar

4401 Fair Lakes Ct

Fairfax, VA 22033, USA

😋 General Admission
$45

Includes your iftar meal and materials for dignity kits assembled during the event.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Pay what you can. Includes iftar. Contributions help fund dignity kits for survivors of domestic violence.

👩‍👦 Community Supporter
$65

-Full event access

-Directly subsidize an additional ticket for the community


This ticket contributes more towards our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.


👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Community Sponsor
$85

-Full event access

-Directly purchase (1) additional ticket for the community

-Buteekh Gift to take home


This ticket contributes more towards our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.

Add a donation for Buteekh

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!