2026 Buteekh Iftar

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About this event
Includes your iftar meal and materials for dignity kits assembled during the event.
Pay what you can. Includes iftar. Contributions help fund dignity kits for survivors of domestic violence.
-Full event access
-Directly subsidize an additional ticket for the community
This ticket contributes more towards our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.
-Full event access
-Directly purchase (1) additional ticket for the community
-Buteekh Gift to take home
This ticket contributes more towards our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!