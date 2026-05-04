2026 Butterfly & Grasshopper Ball Sponsorship

About this event
Thank you for helping sponsor this event and support children in our care. You’ll be recognized on social media and featured on our Food Table sponsor banner.
As a thank you for your support, you’ll receive 2 child tickets and 2 adult tickets, plus social media recognition and your logo featured on our multi-sponsor banner.
Thank you for your generous sponsorship! Enjoy 4 child tickets and 4 adult tickets, plus social media shoutouts, a swag bag insert, and recognition on our multi-sponsor banner with your logo and event display.
As a thank you for your impactful support, you’ll receive 10 child tickets, 5 adult tickets, and 5 balcony tickets, plus a swag bag insert. You’ll be featured on social media and event tables, with premium sponsor banner placement and a recognition plaque.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!