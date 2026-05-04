Tobys House Crisis Nursery Inc

Hosted by

Tobys House Crisis Nursery Inc

About this event

2026 Butterfly & Grasshopper Ball Sponsorship

420 Central Ave

Great Falls, MT 59401, USA

Sponsor - Good Grub
$250

Thank you for helping sponsor this event and support children in our care. You’ll be recognized on social media and featured on our Food Table sponsor banner.

Sponsor - Chrysalis
$500

As a thank you for your support, you’ll receive 2 child tickets and 2 adult tickets, plus social media recognition and your logo featured on our multi-sponsor banner.

Sponsor - Glass Slipper
$1,000

Thank you for your generous sponsorship! Enjoy 4 child tickets and 4 adult tickets, plus social media shoutouts, a swag bag insert, and recognition on our multi-sponsor banner with your logo and event display.

Sponsor - Monarch
$5,000

As a thank you for your impactful support, you’ll receive 10 child tickets, 5 adult tickets, and 5 balcony tickets, plus a swag bag insert. You’ll be featured on social media and event tables, with premium sponsor banner placement and a recognition plaque.

Add a donation for Tobys House Crisis Nursery Inc

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