Adelante Mujer, Inc

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Adelante Mujer, Inc

About this event

2026 Butterfly Brunch Silent Auction

Talavera Tequila Set item
Talavera Tequila Set
$35

Starting bid

Lalo Tequila and Talavera Tequila Shot Glasses with Tray & Salt Shaker

MexiChic Embroidered Mexican Dress item
MexiChic Embroidered Mexican Dress
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful vestido bordado (embroidered Mexican dress) size medium from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Muñecas Quitapenas Laptop Bag & Bracelet Set item
MexiChic Muñecas Quitapenas Laptop Bag & Bracelet Set
$45

Starting bid

Beautiful worry dolls laptop bag/large purse with matching necklace and makeup bag from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Golden Flores Jewelry Set item
MexiChic Golden Flores Jewelry Set
$15

Starting bid

Gold-plated flower design earrings and bracelet set adorned with pearls from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Golden Flores Earrings item
MexiChic Golden Flores Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Gold-plated flower design earrings with pearl from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexicChic Embroiderd Earrings item
MexicChic Embroiderd Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Embroidered sacred heart statement earrings from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Talavera Sacred Heart Earrings item
MexiChic Talavera Sacred Heart Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Talavera-inspired earrings featuring sacred hearts and Mexican pearls design from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Talavera Choker item
MexiChic Talavera Choker
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted Talavera choker from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Embroidered Sweatshirt item
MexiChic Embroidered Sweatshirt
$25

Starting bid

Hand embroidered sweatshirt in size small featuring traditional Mexican embroidery from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

Mexican Hand-Painted Sacred Heart Earrings item
Mexican Hand-Painted Sacred Heart Earrings
$8

Starting bid

Hand-painted sacred heart earrings featuring a floral design on a white base. A perfect statement piece!

¡Aventuras en Denver! item
¡Aventuras en Denver!
$150

Starting bid

Perfect family fun package includes:

4 tickets to Denver Museum of Nature & Science
4 tickets to Denver Zoo
4 tickets to Children's Museum of Denver
+ Toy collection

Amazing destinations for curious little explorers - dinosaurs, animals, and hands-on fun!

Family Memories with Loredana Photography item
Family Memories with Loredana Photography
$200

Starting bid

Capture your family's beautiful moments with local Latina photographer, Loredana!
This photographer has captured countless precious family moments in our community, creating stunning portraits that celebrate love and connection. Perfect for holiday cards, home décor, or simply preserving moments as your family grows.
Professional photography session with a talented photographer who understands our community and can work comfortably in both English and Spanish.

Charrito item
Charrito
$125

Starting bid

Charrito photographed by Rey Guzman, arts & crafts designer and photographer, from Making Art Denver.

Dia de los Muertos basket (green bow) item
Dia de los Muertos basket (green bow)
$50

Starting bid

Día de los Muertos themed gift basket featuring sugar skull merchandise, apparel, and Day of the Dead collectibles in wicker presentation basket. Colorful calavera designs celebrating Mexican cultural tradition.

Dia de los Muertos basket (purple bow) item
Dia de los Muertos basket (purple bow)
$50

Starting bid

Premium Día de los Muertos gift basket featuring sugar skull decorations, candles, masks, and Day of the Dead collectibles. Elegant collection celebrating Mexican cultural tradition with decorative items and accessories.

Denver Broncos Fan basket item
Denver Broncos Fan basket
$60

Starting bid

Denver Broncos fan gift basket featuring team glassware, drinkware, and accessories. Premium sports merchandise perfect for any Broncos enthusiast.

DCPA Theather Tickets item
DCPA Theather Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Tickets to Happiest Man on Earth

Awkward Yeti "Ambition" item
Awkward Yeti "Ambition"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Be Sad With Me" item
Awkward Yeti "Be Sad With Me"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Clutter" item
Awkward Yeti "Clutter"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!