Social Butterflies Foundation

Hosted by

Social Butterflies Foundation

About this event

2026 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Sponsorship Opportunities

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy

Hampton, VA 23666

Caterpillar Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Recognition during Walk Day ceremony
  • Logo on one (1) walk route sign
  • Exhibitor table
  • Logo on the Walk website
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Logo on official Walk T-shirt
  • 2 VIP Walk registrations
Butterfly Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Logo on event backdrop
  • Logo on two (2) walk route signs
  • Preferred exhibitor placement
  • Company logo on the Walk website and the SBF website
  • Recognition on social media
  • Logo on official Walk T-shirt
  • 4 VIP Walk registrations
Cub Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Logo on event backdrop
  • Logo on three (3) walk route signs
  • Priority exhibitor placement
  • Company logo on the Walk website and the SBF website
  • Logo on the Walk Flyer
  • Recognition in SBF newsletter + social media highlights
  • Logo on official Walk T-shirt
  • Opportunity for company volunteers to be featured on social media
  • 6 VIP Walk registrations
Wolf Level Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition
  • Speaking opportunity during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Logo placement on event backdrop
  • Logo on five (5) walk route signs
  • Front-row exhibitor placement (premium)
  • Company logo + profile featured on the Walk website and SBF website
  • Logo on the Walk flyer
  • Recognition in all press releases and media interviews
  • Opportunity for co-branded promo video (for social media)
  • Featured in SBF newsletter (spotlight feature)
  • Logo on official Walk T-shirt (prime position)
  • Private VIP reception with SBF Board and Special Guests (up to 6 attendees)
  • 10 VIP Walk registrations for employees
Exclusive Carnival Fun Zone Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • Exclusive naming rights: “The [Company Name] Carnival Fun Zone.”
  • Logo displayed at each carnival game station
  • On-stage recognition during Walk Day
  • Premium exhibitor placement
  • Logo on Walk T-shirt
  • Logo on the Walk website
  • 4 VIP Walk registrations
  • Social media spotlight


This exclusive sponsorship provides sole branding rights for the Carnival Games area; therefore, individual Carnival Game Sponsorships will not be offered.

Carnival Game Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo signage on the sponsored carnival game (e.g., Ring Toss Sponsored by…)
  • Branding at the prize table
  • Social media spotlight
  • Exhibitor table
  • Logo on the Walk website
  • Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Registration for up to two (2) representatives.


Games Available:

  • Ring Toss
  • Fish Bowl (Ping Pong Toss)
  • Milk Bottle Crash
  • Basketball Shootout
Exclusive T-Shirt Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • Exclusive logo placement on Butterfly Walk T-shirt sleeve
  • Event signage in high-traffic areas
  • On-stage recognition
  • Logo inclusion on the official event flyer
  • Social media highlight
  • Website listing
  • Registration for up to two (2) representatives.
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • On-stage recognition
  • Sponsor signage on or adjacent to the main stage
  • “Entertainment presented by [Sponsor Name]” verbal recognition
  • Social media recognition
  • Website listing
  • Registration for up to two (2) representatives.
Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • Branding on digital photo booth images shared by attendees
  • Signage at the photo booth area
  • Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Social media thank-you
  • Website listing
  • Registration for up to two (2) representatives.
Kid's Corner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo signage at Kid’s Corner
  • “Kid’s Corner presented by [Sponsor Name]” naming recognition
  • Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
  • Social media highlight
  • Website listing
  • Registration for up to two (2) representatives.
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