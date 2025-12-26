Social Butterflies Foundation

2026 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Vendor Registration

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy

Hampton, VA 23666, USA

Nonprofit Resource Vendor
Free

Nonprofit organizations can share information about the valuable services and resources they provide to the community at the Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro. To participate, vendors must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and provide a valid EIN for verification. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Early Bird Vendor Registration (Table & Chairs NOT included)
$75
Available until Apr 1

The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Early Bird Vendor Registration (Table & Chairs Included)
$100
Available until Apr 1

One six-foot table and two chairs will be provided and already set up in the vendor's location. The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and items needed to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Early Bird Indoor Food Vendor
$75
Available until Apr 1

Indoor Food Vendors must have a food license. The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.

Early Bird Food Truck Vendor
$125
Available until Apr 1

Food truck vendors must have a food license and required permits to operate in the city of Hampton. Food trucks will be parked in the parking lot in front of the entrance. Someone will direct you when you arrive. There will be a limited number of food trucks allowed. The food truck vendor and one additional person are able to come inside to participate in any part of the Walk. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Vendor Registration (Table & Chairs NOT included)
$100

The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.

Vendor Registration (Table & Chairs Included)
$125

One six-foot table and two chairs will be provided and already set up in the vendor's location. The vendor is able to bring additional tables, racks, and items needed to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.

Indoor Food Vendor
$100

Indoor Food Vendors must have a food license. The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.

Food Truck Vendor
$150

Food truck vendors must have a food license and required permits to operate in the city of Hampton. Food trucks will be parked in the parking lot in front of the entrance. Someone will direct you when you arrive. We are only accepting two food trucks that do not offer the same types of food. The food truck vendor and one additional person are able to come inside to participate in any part of the Walk.

