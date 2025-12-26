2026 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Vendor Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Hampton, VA 23666, USA
Nonprofit organizations can share information about the valuable services and resources they provide to the community at the Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro. To participate, vendors must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and provide a valid EIN for verification. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.
The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
One six-foot table and two chairs will be provided and already set up in the vendor's location. The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and items needed to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
Indoor Food Vendors must have a food license. The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.
Food truck vendors must have a food license and required permits to operate in the city of Hampton. Food trucks will be parked in the parking lot in front of the entrance. Someone will direct you when you arrive. There will be a limited number of food trucks allowed. The food truck vendor and one additional person are able to come inside to participate in any part of the Walk. This Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.
One six-foot table and two chairs will be provided and already set up in the vendor's location. The vendor is able to bring additional tables, racks, and items needed to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.
Indoor Food Vendors must have a food license. The vendor is responsible for providing their table and chairs to showcase and sell their product(s). The vendor can bring additional tables, racks, and equipment to set up their business. The vendor may bring one additional person to help manage their business.
Food truck vendors must have a food license and required permits to operate in the city of Hampton. Food trucks will be parked in the parking lot in front of the entrance. Someone will direct you when you arrive. We are only accepting two food trucks that do not offer the same types of food. The food truck vendor and one additional person are able to come inside to participate in any part of the Walk.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!