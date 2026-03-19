2026 Buzz Marathon Race Day Registration

About this event
Perfect for beginner runners, walkers, families, and anyone who wants to be part of the Buzz Marathon experience in a shorter distance format.
A great next-step challenge for runners looking to push beyond the 5K while still enjoying an approachable race distance.
For runners ready to test their endurance and take on one of the most popular long-distance race formats.
The ultimate Buzz Marathon challenge for dedicated runners prepared to go the distance and earn serious bragging rights.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!