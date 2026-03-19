VFW Paso Robles Post 10965

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VFW Paso Robles Post 10965

About this event

2026 Buzz Marathon Race Day Registration

Camp Roberts

California 93451, USA

5K
$35

Perfect for beginner runners, walkers, families, and anyone who wants to be part of the Buzz Marathon experience in a shorter distance format.

10k
$55

A great next-step challenge for runners looking to push beyond the 5K while still enjoying an approachable race distance.

Half Marathon
$65

For runners ready to test their endurance and take on one of the most popular long-distance race formats.

Full Marathon
$75

The ultimate Buzz Marathon challenge for dedicated runners prepared to go the distance and earn serious bragging rights.

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