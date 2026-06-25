2026 BVW Reception & Dinner

About this event
Includes pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception.
Select this discounted ticket if you are a recent Scholar (2016 - 2025) or if you are experiencing financial hardship. Includes pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception.
Select this ticket to buy out a table and guarantee dinner seating together for your group. Includes limited-edition AARS merchandise, pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception for 10 people.
The AARS pays for the attendance of all 2026 Scholars-Elect. Select this ticket to pay it forward and sponsor the attendance of a 2026 Scholar-Elect.
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