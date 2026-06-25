Association of American Rhodes Scholars

Hosted by

Association of American Rhodes Scholars

About this event

2026 BVW Reception & Dinner

529 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20045, USA

Individual Ticket - Standard
$125

Includes pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception.

Individual Ticket - Concession
$35

Select this discounted ticket if you are a recent Scholar (2016 - 2025) or if you are experiencing financial hardship. Includes pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception.

Group Ticket - Table of 10
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Select this ticket to buy out a table and guarantee dinner seating together for your group. Includes limited-edition AARS merchandise, pre-dinner reception, seated dinner, and post-dinner drinks and dessert reception for 10 people.

Sponsor a 2026 Scholar-Elect
$125

The AARS pays for the attendance of all 2026 Scholars-Elect. Select this ticket to pay it forward and sponsor the attendance of a 2026 Scholar-Elect.

Add a donation for Association of American Rhodes Scholars

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