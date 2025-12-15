2026 BWSF Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.
Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.
As the title sponsor for the event, your company will be featured on the signage for the event, receive one foursome with priority placement on the course, and receive social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on special signage at the food and beverage station and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on event signage and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on a sign for your designated hole, and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
Show your support while out and about with a stylish pair of custom BWSF socks!
Custom logoed Imperial True Fit hat
Custom logoed box of 12 Wilson Duo golf balls
You will be able to keep going almost as long as our BWSF cadets with our very own 10,000 mAh power bank featuring multiple built in cables, a digital display and a retractable AC wall plug.
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