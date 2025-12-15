Blue Water Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Blue Water Scholarship Fund

About this event

2026 BWSF Golf Outing

1700 Lake Kingwood Trail

Kingwood, TX 77339, USA

Foursome of Golfers
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.

Single Golfer
$600

Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.

Event Title Sponsor
$5,200

As the title sponsor for the event, your company will be featured on the signage for the event, receive one foursome with priority placement on the course, and receive social media shout outs for your support and generosity.

Event Food Sponsor
$1,200

This sponsorship will include your company featured on special signage at the food and beverage station and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.

Event Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship will include your company featured on event signage and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.

Hole Sponsor
$300

This sponsorship will include your company featured on a sign for your designated hole, and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.

BWSF socks
$20

Show your support while out and about with a stylish pair of custom BWSF socks!

BWSF Hat
$40

Custom logoed Imperial True Fit hat

Box of BWSF Golf Balls
$50

Custom logoed box of 12 Wilson Duo golf balls

BWSF Phone Charger and Power Bank
$50

You will be able to keep going almost as long as our BWSF cadets with our very own 10,000 mAh power bank featuring multiple built in cables, a digital display and a retractable AC wall plug.

BWSF 1/4 zip
$75
BWSF Polo
$50
Add a donation for Blue Water Scholarship Fund

$

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