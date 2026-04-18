Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

Hosted by

Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

About this event

2026 BYC Juneteenth - Pay Later

255 Midwood St

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Friday Dinner (Location TBD)
$75

We’re kicking things off at a Times Square restaurant—good food, big energy, and the perfect spot to launch the weekend before heading to the theater.

Friday Theater - CATS: The Jellicle Ball
$100

We’re seeing Cats: The Jellicle Ball—a bold, high-energy reimagining that’s part musical, part experience. Expect fun, flair, and a night to remember.

Juneteenth Cookout
$25

A Blackyard BBQ in Prospect Park. Pull up, eat, and enjoy in the sun.

Riis Beach / Gratitude Gathering
$25

Sun, sand, and chill vibes. Bring a towel, relax, and enjoy the water with the crew. Closing gathering with gratitude—sharing highlights, laughs, and wrapping the weekend together.

BYC Juneteenth T-Shirt
$25

Please indicate your t-shirt size under the "additional questions" section.


*This is not a new t-shirt design, but the same t-shirt offered in previous years. You are invited to purchase a t-shirt if you do not have one, or if you want a new one.


T-shirt orders must be received by May 31st.

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