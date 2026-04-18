2026 BYC Juneteenth - Pay Later

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About this event
We’re kicking things off at a Times Square restaurant—good food, big energy, and the perfect spot to launch the weekend before heading to the theater.
We’re seeing Cats: The Jellicle Ball—a bold, high-energy reimagining that’s part musical, part experience. Expect fun, flair, and a night to remember.
A Blackyard BBQ in Prospect Park. Pull up, eat, and enjoy in the sun.
Sun, sand, and chill vibes. Bring a towel, relax, and enjoy the water with the crew. Closing gathering with gratitude—sharing highlights, laughs, and wrapping the weekend together.
Please indicate your t-shirt size under the "additional questions" section.
*This is not a new t-shirt design, but the same t-shirt offered in previous years. You are invited to purchase a t-shirt if you do not have one, or if you want a new one.
T-shirt orders must be received by May 31st.
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