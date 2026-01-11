Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

Hosted by

Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

About this event

2026 BYC National Conference - Idyllwild, CA

55251 S Circle Dr

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549, USA

General Admission
$500

Registration includes: Lodging, meals, programming, and bus transportation (LA to Idyllwild).

General Admission - Pay Half
$250

Full payment must be received by August 1st.


*You will receive a recurring reminder via text with a link to pay your remaining balance. Monthly installments are available.

RSVP Only (Pay Later)
Free

Full payment must be received by August 1st.


*You will receive a recurring reminder via text with a link to pay your remaining balance. Monthly installments are available.

RSVP Only (Financial Hardship)
Free

Participants experiencing financial hardship may receive either a 50% discount or a full scholarship, depending on their circumstances.


Eligible candidates will receive a brief follow-up form to complete and be notified of their status by July 1st.

Fundraise Your Registration
Free

The Fundraise Your Registration option allows you to RSVP for the BYC National Conference while committing to raise your registration fee through your community on Facebook or Instagram.


Once you select this option, you will receive:

  • A fundraising toolkit with sample language, graphics, and links
  • Clear instructions for setting up your Facebook or Instagram fundraiser
  • Support from the BYC team to help you reach your goal
BYC National Conference T-Shirt
$25
Add a donation for Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

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