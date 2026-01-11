2026 BYC National Conference - Idyllwild, CA

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About this event
Registration includes: Lodging, meals, programming, and bus transportation (LA to Idyllwild).
Full payment must be received by August 1st.
*You will receive a recurring reminder via text with a link to pay your remaining balance. Monthly installments are available.
Full payment must be received by August 1st.
*You will receive a recurring reminder via text with a link to pay your remaining balance. Monthly installments are available.
Participants experiencing financial hardship may receive either a 50% discount or a full scholarship, depending on their circumstances.
Eligible candidates will receive a brief follow-up form to complete and be notified of their status by July 1st.
The Fundraise Your Registration option allows you to RSVP for the BYC National Conference while committing to raise your registration fee through your community on Facebook or Instagram.
Once you select this option, you will receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!