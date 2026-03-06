BYOC Camps and Clubs

Hosted by

BYOC Camps and Clubs

About this event

2026 BYOC Casino Night Fundraiser

1 Sheakley Way

Springdale, OH 45246, USA

General Admission
$100

General admission for 1 into the event.

Group Rate for 5 of More People
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

For a group of 5 or more people, general admission is $90/person.

General Admission Plus Chips
$120

Admit 1 into the event and 25 chips.

Chips - 25
$20

25 chips

Chips - 100
$50

100 chips

Chips - 1000
$100

1000 chips

Drinks-wine
$4

1 drink

Cocktail
$7

special cocktail

VIP Ticket
$175

VIP ticket includes: general admission, 25 chips, 2 drink tickets and a reserved seat.

High Roller Sponsor - $15,000
$15,000

Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor.

Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and promotions. Recognition in press releases, media coverage, email and social media. Option to provide remarks at the event.

Branded casino table sponsorship. Reserved seating for 10 guests.

1000 chips and 10 drink tickets.

Special acknowledgment during the program.

Royal Flush Sponsor - $10,000
$10,000

Prominent logo placement on event materials and signage.

Recognition in email and social media.

Branded casino table sponsorship. Reserved seating for 6 guests.

480 chips and 6 drink tickets.

Acknowledgment during the program.

Full House Sponsor - $7,500
$7,500

Large logo placement on event signage and program materials.

Recognition in email and social media.

Reserved seating for 4 guests and 4 drink tickets.

200 chips.

Lucky Draw Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000

Medium logo featured on event signage and program materials.

Social media shoutout.

Reserved seating for 2 guests and 2 drink tickets.

100 chips.

Food Sponsor - $2.500
$2,500

Small Logo on event signage and program materials.

Social media shoutout.

Reserved seating for 2 guests.

50 chips and 2 drink tickets.

Community Supporter - $1,000
$1,000

Small logo on event signage and in program materials.

Social media shoutout.

Reserved seating for 2 guests.

20 chips and 2 drink tickets.

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