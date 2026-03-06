2026 BYOC Casino Night Fundraiser

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About this event
General admission for 1 into the event.
For a group of 5 or more people, general admission is $90/person.
Admit 1 into the event and 25 chips.
25 chips
100 chips
1000 chips
1 drink
special cocktail
VIP ticket includes: general admission, 25 chips, 2 drink tickets and a reserved seat.
Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor.
Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and promotions. Recognition in press releases, media coverage, email and social media. Option to provide remarks at the event.
Branded casino table sponsorship. Reserved seating for 10 guests.
1000 chips and 10 drink tickets.
Special acknowledgment during the program.
Prominent logo placement on event materials and signage.
Recognition in email and social media.
Branded casino table sponsorship. Reserved seating for 6 guests.
480 chips and 6 drink tickets.
Acknowledgment during the program.
Large logo placement on event signage and program materials.
Recognition in email and social media.
Reserved seating for 4 guests and 4 drink tickets.
200 chips.
Medium logo featured on event signage and program materials.
Social media shoutout.
Reserved seating for 2 guests and 2 drink tickets.
100 chips.
Small Logo on event signage and program materials.
Social media shoutout.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
50 chips and 2 drink tickets.
Small logo on event signage and in program materials.
Social media shoutout.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
20 chips and 2 drink tickets.
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