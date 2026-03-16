2026 CA HS States

Hosted by
About this event
Please ONLY have your TEAM ADMIN pay for your teams' player fees, and preferably all at once. Add as many price points to your cart as needed; for instance you might add (15) at $60, and then (5) at $30 if you have 5 players that need 50% off for financial aid.
If you have the means, pay 200% of the event value to support those with financial barriers. Alternatively, consider making an additional tax-deductible donation below.
Pay What You Can - 75% event value
Pay What You Can - 50% event value
Pay What You Can - 25% event value
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!