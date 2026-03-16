California Ultimate Association

Hosted by

California Ultimate Association

About this event

2026 CA HS States

1707 W Jensen Ave

Fresno, CA 93706, USA

PLAYER FEE - EVENT VALUE
$60
Available until Apr 12

Please ONLY have your TEAM ADMIN pay for your teams' player fees, and preferably all at once. Add as many price points to your cart as needed; for instance you might add (15) at $60, and then (5) at $30 if you have 5 players that need 50% off for financial aid.


PLAYER FEE - PAY IT ⏩
$120
Available until Apr 12

If you have the means, pay 200% of the event value to support those with financial barriers. Alternatively, consider making an additional tax-deductible donation below.

PLAYER FEE - PWYC75
$45
Available until Apr 12

Pay What You Can - 75% event value


PLAYER FEE - PWYC50
$30
Available until Apr 12

Pay What You Can - 50% event value

PLAYER FEE - PWYC25
$15
Available until Apr 12

Pay What You Can - 25% event value

Add a donation for California Ultimate Association

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