2026 Calendar Registration

Purchase a calendar (for those not submitting a photo to be included in voting)
Submit your pet photo to be included in the calendar and encourage your friends and family to donate to vote! The top fundraiser will be featured on the cover of the calendar. The next 12 fundraisers will be featured as prominent photos each month. (Prominent photos imply they will be the largest photo on the page and will be surrounded by other submissions.)
If ordering more than 4 calendars, please add two shipping tickets to cover the full shipping cost.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing