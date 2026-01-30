Calhoun Foundation Nfp

Calhoun Foundation Nfp

2026 Calhoun Foundation Golf Outing

19110 S Ridgeland Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon for 4 golfers

General Admission - Golfer
$125

Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon

General Admission - Non Golfer
$65

Includes non-golf activities and awards luncheon 11:00 AM

Hole sponsorship - Individual
$200

Color signage at hole
Mentions on calhounfoundation.org
Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon

Hole sponsorship - Organization
$300

Color signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th & 18th)
Logo on day-of event signage
Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org
Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
Recognition at awards luncheon
One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon

Hole sponsorship - Business
$600

Color Signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th, & 18th)
Logo on day-of event signage
Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org
Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
Opportunity to distribute branded or promotional
materials in swag bag
Recognition at Awards
One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon

Event Sponsorship - Bronze
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
One foursome entry

Event Sponsorship - Silver
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
Mention in all email correspondence to players
Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
One foursome entry

Event Sponsorship - Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage
Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
Mention in all email correspondence to players
Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag
One foursome entry

Event Sponsorship - Platinum
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Color signage at hole of your choice (1st, 9th, or18th)
Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage
Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
Mention in all email correspondence to players
Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag
Opportunity to speak at awards
Opportunity for booth presence at event
One foursome entry

At-The-Turn Food Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Exclusive logo on food table signage
Exclusive logo on snack bags
Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
Mention in all email correspondence to players
Recognition and two reserved seats at Awards
Two non-golf entries

