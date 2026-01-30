2026 Calhoun Foundation Golf Outing

• Color signage at hole of your choice (1st, 9th, or18th)

• Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage

• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages

• Mention in all email correspondence to players

• Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards

• Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag

• Opportunity to speak at awards

• Opportunity for booth presence at event

• One foursome entry